Main power grid circuits fully restored in earthquake-hit area of China's Gansu

Xinhua) 09:43, December 20, 2023

JISHISHAN, Gansu Province, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The damaged main power grid circuits in the earthquake-stricken area of Jishishan county in northwest China's Gansu Province have been fully restored as of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the State Grid Gansu Electric Power Company.

In Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, where the county is located, electricity supply for all power users has been resumed as of 7:20 p.m., said the National Energy Administration.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan at midnight on Monday. As of Tuesday evening, the earthquake has killed 127 people -- 113 people in Gansu and 14 in Qinghai -- and injured hundreds.

