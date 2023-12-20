China earmarks 250 mln yuan for quake-hit Gansu, Qinghai provinces

Rescuers carry disaster relief materials at a temporary shelter in Dahe Village of Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's top economic planner, announced Tuesday that it has earmarked 250 million yuan (about 35.2 million U.S. dollars) of investment from the central budget for quake-hit areas in Gansu and Qinghai provinces to support the emergency restoration and construction of infrastructure and public service facilities.

The NDRC said that after the earthquake in northwest China's Gansu Province, it launched an emergency response mechanism to ensure the smooth transportation of coal, oil and gas, supply of electricity, the deployment of emergency relief materials, and the supply of important livelihood commodities.

The NDRC will continue to ensure the supply of energy, allocate relief materials and strengthen the protection of people's livelihoods in disaster-stricken areas, it added.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management on Tuesday also allocated 200 million yuan of funds to the two provinces. Of the total, 150 million yuan will be used to support Gansu, while 50 million yuan will go to Qinghai.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the 6.2-magnitude earthquake occurred at 11:59 p.m. Monday and had a focal depth of 10 km. The epicenter Liugou Township is about 8 km from the county seat of the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu.

Rescuers install a stove at a temporary shelter in Dahe Village of Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Rescuers install a chimney at a temporary shelter in Dahe Village of Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

