Communist Youth League of China aids quake-hit areas
BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) on Tuesday decided to allocate membership dues and a work team was sent to support the rescue efforts after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit northwest China's Gansu Province.
The CYLC allocated 1 million yuan (about 140,000 U.S. dollars) to the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League and another 300,000 yuan to the provincial committee of the Communist Youth League in Qinghai, neighboring Gansu.
Three foundations under the CYLC, the China Youth Development Foundation, the China Guanghua Foundation, and the China Foundation for Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment, have organized 1.7 million yuan of charity funds in total for the earthquake-hit areas and have started to raise funds and relief supplies from the public.
