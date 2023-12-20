All rural highways to China's quake-hit areas resume traffic

Xinhua) 09:50, December 20, 2023

Workers try to restore Xunhua section of Haidong road damaged by earthquake in Haidong, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Haidong Section of Qinghai Highway Administration Bureau/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Traffic has been resumed on all rural highways connecting areas severely affected by the 6.2-magnitude earthquake in northwest China, the country's transport authorities said Tuesday.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, all the expressways as well as national and provincial trunk roads in Gansu and Qinghai are operating smoothly, and relief personnel, supplies and vehicles can reach the disaster-hit areas unimpededly, according to the Ministry of Transport.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)