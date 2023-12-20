UN chief saddened by earthquake in China

Xinhua) 09:58, December 20, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply saddened by the earthquake in China, said his spokesman on Tuesday.

The secretary-general was deeply saddened by the tragic earthquake, by the loss of life and property damage and injuries to people, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman.

"He expresses his solidarity with the people and the government of the People's Republic of China and extends his most sincere and deepest condolences to (the families of) the victims, wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," said Dujarric.

Guterres recognizes the efforts being undertaken by the government of China. The UN team in China stands ready to help, said the spokesman.

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted China's Gansu Province and neighboring Qinghai Province at midnight Monday has killed 127 people.

