No casualties reported after 5.5-magnitude quake rocks Atux, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:24, December 20, 2023

Rescuers rally in response to an earthquake at a firefighting station in Akqi County, Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2023. No casualties have been reported so far after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Atux in Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Xiang Zheng/Xinhua)

Firefighters examine a building at a village in Atux City of Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 19, 2023. No casualties have been reported so far after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Atux in Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Dong Zhigang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)