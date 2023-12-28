CPC releases revised regulations on Party disciplinary action

Xinhua) 08:04, December 28, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has released the revised Regulations on CPC Disciplinary Action and urged in a circular that all localities and departments should faithfully implement the regulations.

According to the circular, the revisions were made by the CPC Central Committee as part of the effort to tackle specific challenges that a large party like it faces and improve the systems for exercising full and rigorous self-governance.

The revised regulations further tighten political discipline and rules and provide solid disciplinary safeguards to build China into a stronger country and rejuvenate the Chinese nation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization, according to the circular.

The circular also urged Party committees and leading Party members groups at all levels to fulfill the political responsibility of full and rigorous Party self-governance, ensure sound implementation of the regulations, and incorporate these as required courses for Party members and official training.

