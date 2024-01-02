World's largest ultra-high-altitude wind farm in operation in Xizang

LHASA, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- A large-scale wind power project, standing at an average altitude of 4,650 meters and with a total installed capacity of 100 megawatts, commenced operation on Monday in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

According to CHN Energy Investment Group (CHN Energy), the group of 25 wind turbines in Nagqu is expected to provide approximately 200 million kWh of electricity annually, saving around 60,000 tonnes of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 160,000 tonnes.

Despite the harsh conditions caused by the high altitude, the project was completed in more than 260 days for an investment of 640 million yuan (about 90.36 million U.S. dollars).

The wind farm's construction and operation will play a crucial role in demonstrating and promoting high-altitude wind turbine research, development and application, as well as the large-scale development of high-altitude wind power projects, said CHN Energy.

In recent years, Xizang has actively promoted the development of new energy sources such as photovoltaic and wind power. The region's total installed capacity includes hydroelectric power and emerging energy sources such as wind and solar energy.

