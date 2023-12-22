China's Xizang dubs 108 films into Tibetan language in 2023

Xinhua) 15:03, December 22, 2023

LHASA, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The film public service center of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region said a total of 108 films have been translated and dubbed into Tibetan language in 2023.

The region started dubbing films in the Tibetan language in 1957. Over the past decades, special funds have been used for film screenings in rural areas.

Cheng Chen, director of the film public service center, said that the film dubbing has effectively enriched the cultural life of grassroots farmers and herders, and is of great significance to enhancing ethnic unity, carrying forward ethnic culture, and promoting social and economic development in ethnic areas.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)