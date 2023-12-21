View of Qoidenyima Glacier after snow in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 09:29, December 21, 2023

This photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows a view of the Qoidenyima Glacier after snow in Gangba County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zehao)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows a view of an icy lake near the Qoidenyima Glacier in Gangba County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Huang Zhiqi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows a view of the Qoidenyima Glacier after snow in Gangba County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Huang Zhiqi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows a view of the Qoidenyima Glacier after snow in Gangba County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lodro Gyatso)

