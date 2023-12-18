3D printing construction company empowers village development in Xizang

Xinhua) 13:43, December 18, 2023

LHASA, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- After just six months of operations, a 3D printing construction company in Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, has seen its output value exceed 1.2 million yuan (about 169,173 U.S. dollars).

Yingcai Construction Technology was established in Tselgungthang Subdistrict's Tsal Village in June. It is owned by the subdistrict's two village committees and has injected vitality into the development of the villages.

In the company's bright and tidy workshop, 3D printers and other facilities produce tables and chairs in vibrant colors and various designs.

"Locals had relatively limited sources of income in the past. The 3D printing construction company has created many employment opportunities," according to subdistrict official Zhang Yonghai.

The new company has also effectively recycled and utilized waste, generating positive economic, social and ecological benefits, Zhang added.

"The 3D printing technology can enhance construction efficiency, reduce project timelines and save costs compared to traditional construction processes. The products we manufacture, such as flower pots and isolation strips, have superior quality, and the market outlook is promising," said Xia Dong, chairman of the company.

At the end of the year, village residents will receive dividends from the company.

Dainzin Zhoigar values her work at Yingcai, saying that she has a higher salary than she did before and can learn new techniques. "My home is also close to work, which I'm very satisfied with."

Tsetse, a graduate of a 3D printing program at a technical institute in Xizang, said, "There are few 3D printing companies in the region, so interning at a 3D printing construction company has laid a solid foundation for my future employment."

So far, the company has offered over 60 jobs, with an average employee salary of 8,000 yuan per month. Employees have also been sent for training in eastern cities such as Suzhou.

As Yingcai's influence expands and its production capacity improves, it has been receiving invitations from other cities to establish local branches.

"The company has injected high-tech elements into the development of the collective village economy. The benefits of the 3D printing construction enterprise are significant, aligning with future development trends and making a substantial contribution to rural revitalization efforts," Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)