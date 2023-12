Meeting for Mount Qomolangma guides held to share skills, stories in Lhasa

Xinhua) 10:48, December 12, 2023

Chinese climbers scale Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 23, 2023. A meeting for Mount Qomolangma guides was held in Lhasa on Monday. Experienced mountaineers shared their skills and stories to over 500 mountain guides, mountaineering enthusiasts and outdoor sports practitioners. (Mountain guide team of Sichuan-Tibet Expedition Co., Ltd/Handout via Xinhua)

Chinese climbers scale Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2020. A meeting for Mount Qomolangma guides was held in Lhasa on Monday. Experienced mountaineers shared their skills and stories to over 500 mountain guides, mountaineering enthusiasts and outdoor sports practitioners. (Mountain guide team of Sichuan-Tibet Expedition Co., Ltd/Handout via Xinhua)

Veteran mountaineers pose for a photo during a meeting for Mount Qomolangma guides in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 11, 2023. A meeting for Mount Qomolangma guides was held in Lhasa on Monday. Experienced mountaineers shared their skills and stories to over 500 mountain guides, mountaineering enthusiasts and outdoor sports practitioners. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Senior mountaineer Cao Jun speaks during a meeting for Mount Qomolangma guides in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 11, 2023. A meeting for Mount Qomolangma guides was held in Lhasa on Monday. Experienced mountaineers shared their skills and stories to over 500 mountain guides, mountaineering enthusiasts and outdoor sports practitioners. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Chinese climbers scale Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 24, 2019. A meeting for Mount Qomolangma guides was held in Lhasa on Monday. Experienced mountaineers shared their skills and stories to over 500 mountain guides, mountaineering enthusiasts and outdoor sports practitioners. (Mountain guide team of Sichuan-Tibet Expedition Co., Ltd/Handout via Xinhua)

Mountaineer Han Zijun speaks during a meeting for Mount Qomolangma guides in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 11, 2023. A meeting for Mount Qomolangma guides was held in Lhasa on Monday. Experienced mountaineers shared their skills and stories to over 500 mountain guides, mountaineering enthusiasts and outdoor sports practitioners. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoman)

Samdrup, former expedition leader of China Xizang climbing team, waves to audience during a meeting for Mount Qomolangma guides in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 11, 2023. A meeting for Mount Qomolangma guides was held in Lhasa on Monday. Experienced mountaineers shared their skills and stories to over 500 mountain guides, mountaineering enthusiasts and outdoor sports practitioners. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Mountain guides attend a meeting for Mount Qomolangma guides in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 11, 2023. A meeting for Mount Qomolangma guides was held in Lhasa on Monday. Experienced mountaineers shared their skills and stories to over 500 mountain guides, mountaineering enthusiasts and outdoor sports practitioners. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoman)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)