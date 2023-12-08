Panchen Rinpoche concludes six-month tour of SW China's Xizang

LHASA, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po on Wednesday completed a six-month tour of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region that involved Buddhist and social activities.

During the tour, Panchen Rinpoche visited the cities of Qamdo, Lhasa and Xigaze, performing duties as the president of the Xizang branch of the Buddhist Association of China.

Panchen Rinpoche is also a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice president of the Buddhist Association of China.

Panchen Rinpoche began his tour on June 5 in Qamdo. After a 13-day visit to Qamdo, he arrived in Lhasa on June 18. On Sept. 12, he arrived at Tashilhunpo Monastery in Xigaze.

Between Oct. 6 and Nov. 7, Panchen Rinpoche performed an ordination ceremony for Buddhist monks at Tashilhunpo Monastery. This was the first time he ordained monks of the monastery, which indicates that his Buddhist attainments and religious status have further improved.

During his stay in Xigaze, Panchen Rinpoche attended a series of Buddhist and social activities in various localities, giving head-touching blessings to a total of more than 45,000 Buddhists.

Head touching is a ceremony carried out by a living Buddha to bless believers who consider that it will help them avoid disasters.

