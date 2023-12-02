China's Xizang sees expanding high-standard farmland

Xinhua) 11:03, December 02, 2023

LHASA, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has built 4.3 million mu (about 286,667 hectares) of high-standard farmland, accounting for about 65 percent of its total arable land, said the regional Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Friday.

In recent years, Xizang has actively transformed cultivated land, conducted high-standard farmland construction, and improved farmland water conservancy, field roads, and other infrastructure.

In 2023, Xizang has, so far, completed constructing 414,400 mu of high-standard farmland, including 180,300 mu newly built and 234,100 mu upgraded. According to the department, the cultivated land in Xizang is fragmented, and the slope gap is large. The construction investment is, therefore, higher than the national average.

Constructing high-standard farmland not only accelerates the popularization and application of new agricultural varieties and technologies but also improves the comprehensive mechanization rate of farming and harvesting, said the department.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)