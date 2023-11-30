Per capita disposable income of Xizang's rural residents up 8.7 pct

Xinhua) 11:21, November 30, 2023

LHASA, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The per capita disposable income of rural residents in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region from January to September this year rose to 12,516 yuan (about 1,762 U.S. dollars), an increase of 8.7 percent year on year, according to local authorities.

The growth rate ranked first across the country during the period, according to the regional department of agriculture and rural affairs.

This year, the region has promoted the development of industries with local characteristics, such as highland barley planting and yak and Tibetan pig raising, the department said. Efforts have also been made to enhance training and facilitate employment opportunities in other areas for rural residents, all aimed at boosting their income.

As of the end of September, the added value of primary industry in Xizang reached 11.69 billion yuan, with a year-on-year growth of 10.4 percent.

The region promised to further advance rural revitalization, leverage local resources and develop industries with plateau characteristics, promote employment, and develop businesses to further boost the income of farmers and herders.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)