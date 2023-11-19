School life in Damxung County, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 10:29, November 19, 2023

Sichod Drolma (C) and her father and sister pasture on the grassland in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 15, 2023.

Sichod Drolma is a student in Grade 8 at Damxung County Middle School. Her home is located in Choden Village of Lungring Township in Damxung County, at the southern foot of the Nyainqentanglha Range, with an average elevation of over 4,000 meters.

At school, Sichod Drolma and her 51 classmates are provided with Tibetan-Mandarin bilingual education.

Mathematics is the favorite subject of Sichod Drolma. "I feel satisfied when I succeed in solving math problems," the 15-year-old girl said.

After evening self-study hours everyday, Sichod Drolma walks back to the dormitory hand in hand with her friends and takes physical exercise. Roommates of Sichod Drolma always enjoy chatting with each other before falling asleep. The Tibetan girl said school is like her second home.

The plateau region has made significant strides in education over the past few decades. Since 2012, students there have enjoyed free board and lodging, and they are exempt from study costs from preschool to senior high school, spanning a total of 15 years. These measures have not only alleviated the financial burden on families but also eased parents' concerns regarding their children's education. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Sichod Drolma has a Tibetan language class at Damxung County Middle School in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (front) does exercise at Damxung County Middle School in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (2nd L) and her classmates have a physics class at Damxung County Middle School in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (L) chats with her roommate in dormitory at Damxung County Middle School in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2023.

Sichod Drolma does homework at home in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 15, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (R) and her sister play at home in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 15, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (C) has lunch at Damxung County Middle School in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (3rd R) and her classmates are pictured during a class-break at Damxung County Middle School in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2023.

Students have lunch in a canteen at Damxung County Middle School in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (standing) answers teacher's question during a class at Damxung County Middle School in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (R) and her sister fetch water in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 15, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2023 shows Sichod Drolma's father driving a car to pick her home in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Sichod Drolma's father comes to school to pick her home in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 15, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (C) eats with her family in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 15, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (L) returns home with her sister after fetching water in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 15, 2023.

Sichod Drolma's father comes to school to pick her home in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 15, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (R) and her father and sister are pictured as they pasture on the grassland in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 15, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 10, 2023 shows students doing exercise at Damxung County Middle School in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Sichod Drolma has a physics class at Damxung County Middle School in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2023.

Sichod Drolma's mother arranges certificates of merit awarded to her children in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2023.

Sichod Drolma arranges her bed and prepares to sleep in the dormitory at Damxung County Middle School in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (L) arrives at home in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 15, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (3rd R) and her roommates enjoy leisure time in their dormitory at Damxung County Middle School in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 9, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (L) and her father and sister play on the grassland in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 15, 2023.

Sichod Drolma (C) and her classmates are pictured during a class-break at Damxung County Middle School in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2023.

Sichod Drolma's father comes to school to pick her home in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 15, 2023.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liang Jun)