Inheritor dedicated to passing on ancient Pusum hand-engraving in SW China's Xizang
(People's Daily Online) 15:38, November 14, 2023
|Karma Chodrak, a city-level inheritor of Pusum hand-engraving in Lhasa, southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region, selects wooden boards to engrave. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)
Located in Nyemo county, Lhasa, southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region, Pusum township is known as “the hometown of hand-engraving.”
Listed as an intangible cultural heritage in Xizang in 2009, Pusum hand-engraving is an ancient craft passed down through generations in Pusum township.
Born in a family engaged in hand-engraving for generations in the township, Karma Chodrak developed a strong interest in the craft since childhood under the influence of his grandfather. He became a city-level inheritor of Pusum hand-engraving in 2014.
"I want to become a master like my grandfather and cultivate more hand-engraving talent," he said.
