Xizang establishes 15-year publicly-funded school education system: official

Xinhua) 15:08, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has taken the lead in the country in establishing a 15-year publicly-funded education system from kindergarten all the way up to senior high school, a senior official said Friday.

Yan Jinhai, chairman of the government of the Xizang Autonomous Region, made the remarks while highlighting the region's commitment to people-centered development and achievements since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012.

Notably, Xizang has eradicated absolute poverty, with the annual growth rate of average disposable income per resident ranking first nationwide for eight consecutive years, Yan said at a press conference on the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."

He also noted that average life expectancy in Xizang has increased to 72.19 years.

