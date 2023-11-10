Home>>
Zero violent terrorist incidents in Xizang for years: official
(Xinhua) 14:35, November 10, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- No political, group or violent terrorist incidents have occured in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region for years, said the head of the regional government on Friday.
The safety and satisfaction index of people of all ethnic groups in the region has ranked among the highest in China, said Yan Jinhai, chairman of the government of the Xizang Autonomous Region, at a press conference on a newly-released white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."
