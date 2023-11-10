Xizang enters new stage of peace, stability, development: official

Xinhua) 14:08, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Xizang has entered a new and important stage of achieving long-term peace and stability and promoting high-quality development, said a Chinese official on Friday.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, Xizang has made all-round progress and historic achievements in various undertakings, said Wang Gang, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, at a press conference on the newly released white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."

Together with the people of the whole country, Xizang has achieved moderate prosperity in all respects, Wang told reporters.

"The development and progress of Xizang in the new era have proved that the Party's policies for the governance of Xizang in the new era are completely correct," Wang noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)