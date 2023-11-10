Great progress registered in scientific surveys, technological breakthroughs on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau: white paper
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Great progress has been registered in scientific surveys and technological breakthroughs on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, said a white paper issued by China's State Council Information Office on Friday.
The central government has launched the second comprehensive scientific survey on water, the eco-environment, and human activities on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and conducted a thorough analysis of local environmental changes and their mechanisms, said the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."
This has generated a number of original theories in international frontier fields of geoscience and life sciences and substantially increased knowledge about the plateau, according to the white paper.
Photos
Related Stories
- Educational undertakings achieve high-quality development: white paper
- Rights of all people of all ethnic groups in Xizang guaranteed: white paper
- Tibetan Buddhist activities conducted in orderly manner: white paper
- Reincarnation of living Buddhas a practice recognized, respected: white paper
- Xizang sees sound development of cultural industry: white paper
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.