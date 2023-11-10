Xizang sees sound development of cultural industry: white paper

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The cultural industry of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is prosperous and dynamic, and key cultural programs have been launched, said a white paper released on Friday.

The white paper, titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements," was released by the State Council Information Office.

By the end of 2022, more than 8,000 cultural enterprises had registered in Xizang, employing over 70,000 people, and the added value of cultural and related industries reached 6.33 billion yuan (about 881.62 million U.S. dollars), the white paper said.

During the 13th Five-year Plan period (2016-2020), 91 key cultural projects were successfully implemented, with a total investment of nearly 50 billion yuan, it said.

