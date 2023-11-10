Xizang earmarks over 325 mln yuan for intangible cultural heritage protection: white paper

Xinhua) 13:17, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The central government and the local government of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region had earmarked over 325 million yuan (about 45.26 million U.S. dollars) between 2012 and 2022 for protecting intangible cultural heritage (ICH) items, said a white paper issued on Friday.

The white paper, titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements," was issued by the State Council Information Office.

Xizang has 106 ICH items on the national representative list with 96 bearers, and 460 items on the regional list with 522 bearers. Three items -- Gesar, Tibetan Opera, and the Lum medicinal bathing of Sowa Rigpa of Xizang -- have been registered on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the white paper said.

