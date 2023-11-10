We Are China

Full text: Communist Party of China Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements

Xinhua) 10:08, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Friday released a white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."

Please see the attachment for the document.

