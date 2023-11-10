Home>>
(Xinhua) 10:08, November 10, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Friday released a white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."
Please see the attachment for the document.
Full text: Communist Party of China Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements
