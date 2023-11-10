Home>>
China issues white paper on CPC policies on governance of Xizang in new era
(Xinhua) 10:05, November 10, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Friday released a white paper on the policies of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the governance of Xizang Autonomous Region in the new era.
The white paper, titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements," highlighted that the CPC's guidelines for governing Xizang in the new era have brought about all-round progress and historic success in various undertakings in the region.
