Xizang GDP grows by 128 pct from 2012 to 2022: white paper

Xinhua) 13:18, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 GDP of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region reached 213.26 billion yuan (about 29.7 billion U.S. dollars), 2.28 times of that in 2012 calculated at constant prices, said a white paper issued by China's State Council Information Office Friday.

The increase represented an average annual growth rate of 8.6 percent, which ranked among the highest in China, according to the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."

