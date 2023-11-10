Home>>
5G networks cover all counties, main townships in Xizang: white paper
(Xinhua) 13:17, November 10, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 5G networks now cover all counties and main townships in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, said a white paper issued by China's State Council Information Office Friday.
A total of 8,099 5G base stations and nearly 312,600 km of fiber-optic cables have been built in Xizang, according to the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."
Optical fiber broadband, 4G, radio and TV signals cover almost all administrative villages in the region. Modern cloud and network integration has enabled local people to connect with the world online, the white paper said.
