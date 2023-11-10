Reincarnation of living Buddhas a practice recognized, respected: white paper
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Reincarnation of living Buddhas is a practice recognized and respected by the government at all levels, said a white paper issued on Friday by China's State Council Information Office.
In 2007, the State-Issued Measures on the Management of the Reincarnation of Living Buddhas of Tibetan Buddhism stipulated the principles that should be followed, the conditions that should be met, and the application and approval procedures that should be implemented, said the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."
It also specified that reincarnated Tibetan living Buddhas, including Dalai Lamas and Panchen Rinpoches, must be looked for within the country, decided through the practice of lot-drawing from the golden urn, and receive approval from the central government, said the white paper.
