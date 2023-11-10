Xizang railway length nearly doubles in a decade: white paper

Xinhua) 13:27, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The total operating length of the railway network in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region was extended from 701 km in 2012 to 1,359 km in 2022, said a white paper issued by China's State Council Information Office Friday.

The Fuxing high-speed train series is now operating in Xizang and reaches the regional capital of Lhasa, according to the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."

