Per-capita income of people lifted out of poverty grows fast in Xizang: white paper

Xinhua) 13:26, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The per-capita income of those lifted out of poverty in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region reached 13,800 yuan (about 1,922 U.S. dollars) in 2022, growing faster than the region's per-capita disposal income of rural residents, said a white paper issued by China's State Council Information Office Friday.

Those people lifted out of poverty in Xizang have reliable access to food, clothing, housing, education and medical care, more harmonious living and working conditions, more convenient infrastructure and basic public services, and a proper social security system, according to the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."

By the end of 2019, through the basic strategy of targeted poverty alleviation, the autonomous region had lifted 628,000 registered poor residents and 74 counties out of poverty. This represented victory in the battle against extreme poverty that had plagued Xizang for thousands of years, the white paper said.

