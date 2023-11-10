Xizang establishes eco-environmental conservation, compensation mechanism: white paper

Xinhua) 13:28, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- An eco-environmental conservation and compensation mechanism has been put in place in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region that covers forest, wetland, grassland, and water ecosystems, said a white paper issued Friday.

The white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements" was released by the State Council Information Office.

