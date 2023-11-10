Rights of all people of all ethnic groups in Xizang guaranteed: white paper

Xinhua

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Fresh progress has been made in strengthening the political development in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, ensuring the rights of all people of all ethnic groups to be masters of the region and the country, said a white paper issued on Friday.

The white paper, titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements," was issued by the State Council Information Office.

