Home>>
Rights of all people of all ethnic groups in Xizang guaranteed: white paper
(Xinhua) 13:34, November 10, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Fresh progress has been made in strengthening the political development in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, ensuring the rights of all people of all ethnic groups to be masters of the region and the country, said a white paper issued on Friday.
The white paper, titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements," was issued by the State Council Information Office.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Historical, cultural heritage in Xizang under effective protection: white paper
- Xizang establishes eco-environmental conservation, compensation mechanism: white paper
- Xizang railway length nearly doubles in a decade: white paper
- Per-capita income of people lifted out of poverty grows fast in Xizang: white paper
- Air quality in Xizang remains excellent or good: white paper
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.