Tibetan Buddhist activities conducted in orderly manner: white paper
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Xizang Autonomous Region conducts Tibetan Buddhist activities in an orderly manner and law-based management of religious affairs has made steady progress, said a white paper issued on Friday by China's State Council Information Office.
Fully implementing the Party's basic policy on religious affairs, Xizang has guided Tibetan Buddhism in adapting to socialist society, and moved faster to improve the institutions and standards for managing religious affairs in accordance with the law, said the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."
Measures of the Xizang Autonomous Region on Implementing the Regulations on Religious Affairs, Measures of the Xizang Autonomous Region on the Management of Major Religious Activities and Detailed Rules for the Implementation of the Measures on the Management of Living Buddha Reincarnation of Tibetan Buddhism have been issued and implemented to safeguard the legal rights and interests and order of religious society, properly resolve religion-related differences and disputes, improve monastery management, and promote religious harmony, it said.
