Educational undertakings achieve high-quality development: white paper

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Educational undertakings in the Xizang Autonomous Region have achieved high-quality development, said a white paper issued on Friday by China's State Council Information Office.

A modern education system encompassing preschools, primary and secondary schools, vocational and technical schools, institutions of higher learning, and continuing and special education institutions is in place, said the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."

The results of the seventh national census showed that the number of college or university graduates per 100,000 inhabitants in Xizang had risen from 5,507 in 2010 to 11,019 in 2020, while new entries into the region's workforce now have an average of 13.1 years of education, the white paper said.

