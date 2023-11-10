Fight against infiltration, subversion and secession continues in Xizang: white paper
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The fight against infiltration, subversion and secession continues in the Xizang Autonomous Region, said a white paper issued on Friday by China's State Council Information Office.
In accordance with the general requirements of safeguarding national security and the region's specific circumstances, and upholding the rule of law in the governance of the region, Xizang adopts a proactive approach to combat secessionism, said the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."
The reactionary nature of the Dalai Group has been exposed and denounced, and the regional government relies closely on the people of all ethnicities to resist all forms of secession and sabotage, it said.
