Xizang continues to improve eco-environmental governance system: white paper
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has continued to improve the eco-environmental governance system, said a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office on Friday.
A series of policies, regulations and statutes have been promulgated and implemented, including the Plan on Eco-environmental Protection and Sustainable Development on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the Law of the People's Republic of China on Ecological Conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and Regulations on Developing National Eco-civilization Model in the Xizang Autonomous Region, according to the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."
Xizang follows a holistic approach to the integrated conservation and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands, deserts and glaciers. A responsibility system has been introduced by which the responsibility for protecting rivers, lakes, forests and grasslands is assigned to specific persons with the title of chiefs, said the white paper.
Photos
Related Stories
- Educational undertakings achieve high-quality development: white paper
- Rights of all people of all ethnic groups in Xizang guaranteed: white paper
- Tibetan Buddhist activities conducted in orderly manner: white paper
- Reincarnation of living Buddhas a practice recognized, respected: white paper
- Xizang sees sound development of cultural industry: white paper
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.