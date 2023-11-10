Xizang continues to improve eco-environmental governance system: white paper

Xinhua) 13:45, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has continued to improve the eco-environmental governance system, said a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office on Friday.

A series of policies, regulations and statutes have been promulgated and implemented, including the Plan on Eco-environmental Protection and Sustainable Development on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the Law of the People's Republic of China on Ecological Conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and Regulations on Developing National Eco-civilization Model in the Xizang Autonomous Region, according to the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."

Xizang follows a holistic approach to the integrated conservation and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands, deserts and glaciers. A responsibility system has been introduced by which the responsibility for protecting rivers, lakes, forests and grasslands is assigned to specific persons with the title of chiefs, said the white paper.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)