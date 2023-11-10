Xizang experiencing period of unprecedented development: white paper

Xinhua) 13:47, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Since the 18th Communist Party of China National Congress, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has experienced a period of unprecedented development and huge change, bringing more tangible benefits to the people, said a white paper released on Friday.

The white paper, titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements," was released by the State Council Information Office.

The social and economic progress of Xizang epitomizes the nation's outstanding achievements in development, created on the roof of the world through the Chinese path to modernization, said the document.

