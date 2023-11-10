Xizang maintains sustainable, sound and rapid economic development: white paper

Xinhua

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China has maintained sustainable, sound and rapid economic development, said a white paper issued by China's State Council Information Office Friday.

The economy of Xizang has witnessed solid and steady growth, according to the white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."

