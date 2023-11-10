Nearly 90 pct deputies to people's congresses in Xizang from ethnic groups: white paper

Xinhua) 13:50, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A total of 89.2 percent of the 42,153 deputies to people's congresses at four levels in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region are from the Tibetan or other ethnic minorities, said a white paper released on Friday.

The white paper, titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements," was released by the State Council Information Office.

The offices of chairperson or vice chairpersons of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of Xizang Autonomous Region are occupied by Tibetans, as is the office of the governor of Xizang, it said.

