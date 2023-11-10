All registered monks, nuns in Xizang covered by healthcare, pension schemes: official

Xinhua) 14:13, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is providing medical insurance, pension schemes, subsistence allowances, and accident injury insurance, and covering health check expenses for all registered monks and nuns in the region, said the head of the regional government at a press conference on Friday.

This is a ground-breaking achievement in the history of Tibetan Buddhism, said Yan Jinhai, chairman of Xizang's regional government, adding that as a result, registered monks and nuns are now entitled to receive pensions for the first time.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)