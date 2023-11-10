Xizang expects air passenger throughput to exceed 6 mln: official

Xinhua) 14:35, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The annual passenger throughput of civil aviation in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is expected to surpass 6 million by the end of 2023, said a Chinese official on Friday.

Xizang will have seven airports, with 154 air routes connecting 70 cities by the end of 2023, said Yan Jinhai, chairman of the government of the Xizang Autonomous Region, at a press conference on the newly released white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."

According to the white paper, a comprehensive transport system has been developed and steadily improved in Xizang.

Yan said that the total road length in Xizang has exceeded 120,000 km and bullet trains have started their operation there.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)