Home>>
Highlights of white paper on CPC policies on governance of Xizang in new era
(Ecns.cn) 08:56, November 13, 2023
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of Lhasa, China's Xizang
- Xizang official denounces "forced vocational training" claim
- Adaptation to Chinese context conducive to development of Tibetan Buddhism: official
- Xizang establishes 15-year publicly-funded school education system: official
- Xizang expects air passenger throughput to exceed 6 mln: official
- Zero violent terrorist incidents in Xizang for years: official
- All registered monks, nuns in Xizang covered by healthcare, pension schemes: official
- Xizang continues to prioritize eco-environmental conservation: white paper
- Xizang official denounces "forced boarding schooling" smears from overseas
- Qinghai-Tibet Plateau achieves carbon neutrality: official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.