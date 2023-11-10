Adaptation to Chinese context conducive to development of Tibetan Buddhism: official

Xinhua) 15:11, November 10, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Friday stressed that adaptation to the Chinese context is conducive to the development of Tibetan Buddhism.

Xu Zhitao, deputy head of the regional government, made the remarks at a press conference on the newly released white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements."

Xu said that advancing the adaptation of Tibetan Buddhism to China's realities and the times contributes to the inheritance and development of Tibetan Buddhism in China, and enhances the protection of people's freedom of religious belief.

