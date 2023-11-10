We Are China

Scenery of Lhasa, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 16:41, November 10, 2023

This stitched photo taken on Nov. 10, 2023 shows the city view seen from Nanshan Park in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Tourists enjoy the view at Nanshan Park in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2023 shows the Potala Palace seen from Nanshan Park in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2023 shows the city view seen from Nanshan Park in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

