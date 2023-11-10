Scenery of Lhasa, China's Xizang
This stitched photo taken on Nov. 10, 2023 shows the city view seen from Nanshan Park in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Tourists enjoy the view at Nanshan Park in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2023 shows the Potala Palace seen from Nanshan Park in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2023 shows the city view seen from Nanshan Park in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Tourists enjoy the view at Nanshan Park in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xizang official denounces "forced vocational training" claim
- Adaptation to Chinese context conducive to development of Tibetan Buddhism: official
- Xizang establishes 15-year publicly-funded school education system: official
- Xizang expects air passenger throughput to exceed 6 mln: official
- Zero violent terrorist incidents in Xizang for years: official
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.