2,000 black-necked cranes arrive at Linzhou County in Lhasa for wintering

Ecns.cn) 16:03, November 20, 2023

Black-necked cranes forage and play at a protection zone in Linzhou County, northern Lhasa, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2023.(Photo/China News Service)

With an average altitude of about 4,200 meters, Linzhou County is one of the main wintering habitats for black-necked cranes.

The number of black-necked cranes wintering in Linzhou County has reached approximately 2,000 so far.

Black-necked cranes forage and play at a protection zone in Linzhou County, northern Lhasa, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2023.(Photo/China News Service)

