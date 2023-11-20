2,000 black-necked cranes arrive at Linzhou County in Lhasa for wintering
Black-necked cranes forage and play at a protection zone in Linzhou County, northern Lhasa, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2023.(Photo/China News Service)
With an average altitude of about 4,200 meters, Linzhou County is one of the main wintering habitats for black-necked cranes.
The number of black-necked cranes wintering in Linzhou County has reached approximately 2,000 so far.
Photos
