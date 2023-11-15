Scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa in China's Tibet
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2023 shows the sunset scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa seen at Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows the sunrise scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa seen at Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2023 shows the sunset scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa seen at Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2023 shows the sunset scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa seen at Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 13, 2023 shows the reflection of a sunset scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa on a glass wall of a hotel in Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows the sunrise scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa seen at Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 13, 2023 shows the sunset scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa seen at Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2023 shows the sunset scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa seen from the rooftop of a hotel in Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2023 shows the sunset scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa seen at Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
