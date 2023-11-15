Scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 18:59, November 15, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2023 shows the sunset scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa seen at Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows the sunrise scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa seen at Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 13, 2023 shows the reflection of a sunset scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa on a glass wall of a hotel in Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 14, 2023 shows the sunrise scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa seen at Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2023 shows the sunset scenery of Mount Namcha Barwa seen from the rooftop of a hotel in Suosong Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

