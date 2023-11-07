Milky Way illuminates night sky in Ngari Prefecture, SW China

Xinhua) 09:23, November 07, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023 shows the Milky Way across the sky at night in Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Nie Yi)

This stacked photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023 shows the star trails across the sky at night in Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Nie Yi)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2023 shows the Milky Way across the sky at night in Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Bin)

