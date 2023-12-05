Monks debate at Tashilhunpo Monastery in Tibet
Buddhist monks participate in a scriptural debate, a unique way of learning in Tibetan Buddhism, at the Tashilhunpo Monastery in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Built in 1447, Tashilhunpo is one of the six monasteries in the Gelukpa School of Tibetan Buddhism.
Buddhist monks participate in a scriptural debate, a unique way of learning in Tibetan Buddhism, at the Tashilhunpo Monastery in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Buddhist monks participate in a scriptural debate, a unique way of learning in Tibetan Buddhism, at the Tashilhunpo Monastery in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Photos
Related Stories
- 5G networks cover all counties, main townships in Xizang
- Education delivers choices for Tibetan herder families
- New orchid species found in China's Xizang
- China's Xizang sees expanding high-standard farmland
- Per capita disposable income of Xizang's rural residents up 8.7 pct
- Xizang works to make business more accessible for people with disabilities
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.