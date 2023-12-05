Monks debate at Tashilhunpo Monastery in Tibet

Ecns.cn) 14:38, December 05, 2023

Buddhist monks participate in a scriptural debate, a unique way of learning in Tibetan Buddhism, at the Tashilhunpo Monastery in Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Built in 1447, Tashilhunpo is one of the six monasteries in the Gelukpa School of Tibetan Buddhism.

