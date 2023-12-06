Black-necked cranes seen at reservoir in county of Lhasa, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 09:03, December 06, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows black-necked cranes at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Lhunzhub County is one of the main habitats for black-necked cranes to spend winter. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows black-necked cranes at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Lhunzhub County is one of the main habitats for black-necked cranes to spend winter. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows black-necked cranes at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Lhunzhub County is one of the main habitats for black-necked cranes to spend winter. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows a black-necked crane at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Lhunzhub County is one of the main habitats for black-necked cranes to spend winter. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows black-necked cranes at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Lhunzhub County is one of the main habitats for black-necked cranes to spend winter. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows black-necked cranes flying over a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Lhunzhub County is one of the main habitats for black-necked cranes to spend winter. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows black-necked cranes flying over a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Lhunzhub County is one of the main habitats for black-necked cranes to spend winter. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows black-necked cranes flying over a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Lhunzhub County is one of the main habitats for black-necked cranes to spend winter. (Xinhua/Cao Bin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)