Xizang grand theatre becomes operational

Xinhua) 14:35, December 16, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows a view of Xizang grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Xizang grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows an interior view of Xizang grand theatre in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Xizang grand theatre became operational on Friday. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)

